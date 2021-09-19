Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Holdings Boosted by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 85.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 72,412 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 55,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 22.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $104.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.56.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.