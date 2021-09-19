ROAD Achieves Market Cap of $82,674.85 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, ROAD has traded up 1% against the dollar. ROAD has a market capitalization of $82,674.85 and approximately $15,242.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROAD coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ROAD

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

