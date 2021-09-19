RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RLX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $437,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $2,254,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $134,924,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLX opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. RLX Technology Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

