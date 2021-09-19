RioDeFi Price Hits $0.0586 (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $16.90 million and $11.31 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00058919 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00129030 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00049105 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 288,500,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

