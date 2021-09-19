Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Position Decreased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,646 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $13.29 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $667.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

