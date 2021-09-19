Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rezolute in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rezolute’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of RZLT stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 21.34, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rezolute has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

In other Rezolute news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. acquired 34,482,758 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Rezolute by 2.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rezolute during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Rezolute during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

