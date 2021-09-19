Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Short Interest Down 42.9% in August

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,700 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 624,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,320,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 360,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. 1,002,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

