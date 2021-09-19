Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Yum China Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Yum China in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on YUMC. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.72.

YUMC opened at $54.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.69. Yum China has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 526.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

