Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Republic Services worth $51,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $123.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $126.25.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

