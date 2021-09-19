Refereum (RFR) Hits Market Cap of $75.70 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Refereum has a market cap of $75.70 million and $36.37 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00058794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00129391 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013108 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00046559 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

