RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) PT Lowered to $16.00

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. WBB Securities lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.17.

RDHL opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 6.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24,855 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,718 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 147,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

