Red Cat (RCAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 20th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 579.23% and a negative net margin of 264.75%. The business had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter.

Shares of RCAT opened at $2.47 on Friday. Red Cat has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $119.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17.

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on Red Cat in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

