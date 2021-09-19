Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.10. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,129,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.61. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,843,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

