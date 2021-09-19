Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $120.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.73 and a 1 year high of $125.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPD. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.36.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

