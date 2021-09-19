Rally (RLY) Market Capitalization Tops $193.44 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Rally has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $193.44 million and $7.65 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00071168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00120078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00174367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.60 or 0.07045160 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,812.05 or 0.99935639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.68 or 0.00864674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,734,400 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

