Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 87,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SANA opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SANA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In related news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 64,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,617,421.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,008,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,225,161.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,929 shares of company stock worth $1,873,895.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

