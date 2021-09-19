Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $197,494,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $38,617,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 6,698.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,594,000 after purchasing an additional 767,550 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $28,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,375. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM opened at $41.54 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.26.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

