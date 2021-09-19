Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,677 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 308,601 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 288,664 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,853,000 after purchasing an additional 270,484 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,236,000 after purchasing an additional 221,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on YMAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

In related news, CMO Vignesh Rajah purchased 1,374 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,151.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $134,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,593. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $32.30 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

