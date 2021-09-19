Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in August

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of QTGPF stock remained flat at $$189.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.33. Qt Group Oyj has a 12 month low of $168.50 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

