Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in August

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of QTGPF stock remained flat at $$189.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.33. Qt Group Oyj has a 12 month low of $168.50 and a 12 month high of $189.00.
Qt Group Oyj Company Profile
