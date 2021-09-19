QLC Chain Price Down 17.1% This Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a market cap of $8.64 million and $189,710.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00071432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00120448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00176657 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.35 or 0.07003722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,555.29 or 0.99888662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.82 or 0.00852421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

