QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Acquired by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. QIAGEN makes up 1.3% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in QIAGEN by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE QGEN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,911. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cheuvreux downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.18.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

