Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Lowered by Analyst

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.86. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

NYSE PSX opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.94. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 346,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,700,000 after buying an additional 48,629 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $27,231,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $434,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

