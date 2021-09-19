Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Raised by Analyst

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W. P. Carey in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W. P. Carey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 249,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2,069.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 377,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,136,000 after buying an additional 359,669 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 352.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 98,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 22.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,875,000 after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 60.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 106,295 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

