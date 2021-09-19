Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage stock opened at $311.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.32. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $332.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

