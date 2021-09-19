Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New $679,000 Investment in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,891 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 238.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 61,661 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 43.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 43,816 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 27.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,751,000 after acquiring an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 71.0% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 38,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

Rogers stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.42. 239,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,134. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $215.02. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.55.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $234.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

