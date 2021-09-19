Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New $464,000 Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,445 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after acquiring an additional 77,422 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.35. 2,058,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.99. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.