Psagot Investment House Ltd. Invests $410,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,301 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,530,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,022,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.