Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys Shares of 6,107 Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAIC stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $84.41. 1,080,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,273. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.06.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

