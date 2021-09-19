Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Down to $46.13

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.13, but opened at $17.99. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 46,797 shares changing hands.

PTGX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $833.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 142,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter.

About Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.