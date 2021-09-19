Prometeus Trading Up 0.3% This Week (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $18.66 or 0.00039487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $306.95 million and $9.85 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00058794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00129391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013108 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00046559 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

