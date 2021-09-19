Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Short Interest Down 31.9% in August

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the August 15th total of 241,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLNK. Tigress Financial began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.94.

In other Project Angel Parent news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $29,063,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Project Angel Parent stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $23.06. 2,273,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,690. Project Angel Parent has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

