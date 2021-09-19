Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Director Stephen W. Hipp Purchases 2,000 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Director Stephen W. Hipp bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $10,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $7.45 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $515.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRTH shares. TheStreet upgraded Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Priority Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

