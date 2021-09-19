Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.15% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $496,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,928,301 shares of company stock worth $1,285,231,166 in the last 90 days. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

