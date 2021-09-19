Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Earns “Hold” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

PD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a C$70.00 price target on Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. ATB Capital set a C$80.00 price target on Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.62.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

PD stock opened at C$43.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.60. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$15.80 and a 1-year high of C$54.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98. The firm has a market cap of C$578.32 million and a PE ratio of -3.30.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The firm had revenue of C$201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -3.900195 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.