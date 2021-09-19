Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.18 million, a PE ratio of 276.29 and a beta of 0.47. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%. Analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.