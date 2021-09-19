Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle Sells 1,500 Shares

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $27,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $322,280.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $73,682.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $107,195.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Matthew Neagle sold 12,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $233,880.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth about $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth about $20,663,000. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Porch Group by 164.8% in the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 195,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Porch Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

