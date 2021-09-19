PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Down 40.1% in August

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the August 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 106.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 116,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 59,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 360.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 562,326 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the second quarter valued at $2,193,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. 840,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,765. The firm has a market cap of $62.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. PolarityTE has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 103.16% and a negative net margin of 266.25%. The company had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PolarityTE will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

