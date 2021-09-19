PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 549 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in AtriCure by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,387 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.37.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $38,468.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,414,743 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.