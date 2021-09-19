PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Freshpet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Freshpet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $308,759.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,055,899.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,452 shares of company stock worth $3,348,540. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FRPT stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.24. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

