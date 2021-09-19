PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $318,000 Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAC opened at $133.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.17 and a 200-day moving average of $180.88. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

