PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 278 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Progyny by 190.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth $4,779,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Progyny by 322.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 95,177 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Progyny by 132.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.99. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $17,822,160.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,490,375 shares of company stock valued at $89,436,494. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.