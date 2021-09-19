Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the August 15th total of 149,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTV. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSTV shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV opened at $1.97 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

