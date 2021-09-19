PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Trading Down 1.1%

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 26,210 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 374% from the average daily volume of 5,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PHXHF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

