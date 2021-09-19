People s United Financial Inc. Sells 11,143 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,143 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.53. 67,979,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,801,766. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

