People s United Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 203.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Lam Research by 380.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.35.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $6.87 on Friday, hitting $608.98. 2,014,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,099. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $300.70 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $609.65 and its 200 day moving average is $611.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.