People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 2,145 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000.

VEU stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,298. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

