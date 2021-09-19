People s United Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of People s United Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $72,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,450,634,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $25.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,462.52. 4,614,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,445.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3,340.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

