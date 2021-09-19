People s United Financial Inc. Has $8.25 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,850,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,337. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.22. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

