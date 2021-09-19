People s United Financial Inc. Has $10.94 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.38. 5,658,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,894. The company has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.19 and a 200 day moving average of $239.80.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.70.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

