People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

CAT stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,355,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,631. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.73 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

